Several states look to join Florida in banning the release of balloons

(WSVN) - Releasing balloons at weddings, birthdays and memorials are a fun way to celebrate.

However, that joy may soon get deflated by lawmakers in more than six states.

Officials cited danger to animals and harm to the environment as the main reason for the bans.

Most recently, a rare deep-water dolphin was found stranded on Fort Myers Beach with a stomach full of two plastic bags and a shredded balloon.

The mammal had to be euthanized.

Some states like Florida already have laws in place, where if 10 or more balloons are released at once, it could lead to a $250 fine.

