(WSVN) - With Thanksgiving just weeks away, it’s time to begin thinking what will be on your dinner table. Several retailers are already offering turkey day deals that could provide some ideas.

One of those retailers is Aldi. The grocery chain is offering a $40 Thanksgiving Day meal that feeds 10 people. That’s $7 cheaper than last year’s offer.

The deal includes various staples like turkey, cranberry sauce, sweet potatoes and regular potatoes.

BJ’s Wholesale Club is offering a deal for members who spend $150 or more on all the Thanksgiving essentials. They can take home a free fresh or frozen Butterball turkey with their purchase.

Costco is also serving up savings. The warehouse retailer is offering a full feast that feeds eight people for only $42 dollars.

The feast includes turkey, stuffing, green beans, butter, cranberry sauce and mashed potatoes.

But not all is good news. The American Farm Bureau Federation says “economic factors” and disease challenges have driven up wholesale turkey prices up 40% this year.

“Overall, grocery bills are up. Just the price of meat is up, the price of other commodities are up, and this is why retailers are putting promotions on for Thanksgiving staples earlier than they typically would, to help people spread out that spend,” said Ali Furman with Price Waterhouse Coopers.

Even fast food franchises like Popeyes are jumping into the Thanksgiving sweepstakes. The company is offering an 11 to 13 pound cajun-style turkey, which feeds eight to 10 people. It’s available for $54.99 at the restaurant.

Other retailers are expected to release their turkey day deals soon.

