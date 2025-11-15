(WSVN) - You no longer have to wait for Black Friday to get the best deals as several retailers have already begun offering their annual deals early for the holiday season.

“A lot of retailers have basically turned all of November into a pre-Christmas, pre-holiday sale season,” said Alex Bitter, a senior retail reporter for Business Insider.

Amazon promoted their “12 Days of Deals,” from Nov. 20th to Dec. 1, where shoppers can get big savings in 35 different categories, ranging from electronics to toys and even vacuums.

Starting on Friday at Walmart, there will be several deals and discounts on popular brands, including Apple, Levi’s and Lego products.

While Target has already begun slashing prices for Black Friday. Some items shoppers can save on include up to $70 on an Instapot, $100 on Beats headphones and $330 off select Dyson vacuums.

With so many deals already popping up, many savvy shoppers are wondering if it’s better to buy now or hold out for further potential savings closer to the actual holiday.

Bitter believes any early deals are likely to be very similar to what shoppers would find in stores on the actual day of the shopping holiday.

“The length of the holiday season has at least doubled in the last several years, thanks to all these early deals. So I think it’s really hard to find a deal on Black Friday or Cyber Monday that is genuinely unique or that you can’t buy earlier or later than that specific weekend,” said Bitter.

Other retailers that have already begun Black Friday sales include Wayfair, Lowe’s and Macy’s

