Several retail giants to close on Thanksgiving Day

(WSVN) - It’s been a growing tradition for retailers to get an early start on Black Friday by opening their stores on Thanksgiving Day. Several retailers have decided to, instead, close up to allow employees to spend time with their families.

BestBlackFriday.com and TheBlackFriday.com compiled a list of places that will close for business on Nov. 28.

BJ’s, Costco, Guitar Center, T.J. Maxx, True Value, Sam’s Club, Lowe’s, Marshalls, Hobby Lobby, Staples, Stein Mart, Petco and Sierra Trading Post are among the stores participating in the closures.

Another website that’s tracking which stores are open and closed is RetailMeNot.com.

Their list of stores closing on Thanksgiving includes H&M, IKEA, Bed Bath & Beyond, Home Depot, Pier 1 and PetSmart.

A survey conducted by BestBlackFriday found that 72% of polled consumers were in agreement that stores should close on Thanksgiving.

Many consumers are also opting to remain home and buying their discounted items online.

In fact, online retail sales soared 28% from the previous year, MarketWatch reports.

