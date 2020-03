(WSVN) - Airports across the country are seeing a dramatic drop in flights due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Many planes have been grounded along airport strips as a result.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport officials said they are now operating at a 30% to 35% capacity.

Deduction in service is expected to continue into April.

