MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Thousands of pounds of supplies will be heading to Jamaica to help those impacted by Hurricane Melissa.

Between 40,000 and 50,000 pounds of supplies are now headed to Kingston following an overnight effort by many parties involved in bringing relief to the island.

The people with cargo company 7 Air, as well as the groups 25 United, Helpful Harrison, Cheney Brothers and Armalini Logistics, all got together late Wednesday night to figure out how they will get all of those items to Jamaica.

According to them, it will be somewhat of an unknown since Norman Manley International Airport just reopened late Wednesday night.

The groups tried to get all of the supplies from various collection points and bought food straight out.

They said they know that these supplies must get there as soon as possible for the people of Jamaica.

The plan is to land and then turned over the incoming supplies to the prime minister’s office, who will have to figure out how to distribute them.

This is just one of several relief flights that this particular group will do over the course of the next few days.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.