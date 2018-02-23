Several companies cut ties with the NRA

First National Bank of Omaha said it will stop issuing an NRA-branded Visa card as the national debate over guns reaches a fever pitch.

(CNN Money) — Three car rental brands, a bank and a cybersecurity firm have cut ties with the National Rifle Association.

A spokesperson for Symantec, which makes the Norton anti-virus software and owns the identity theft protection company LifeLock, said Friday that it has “stopped its discount program” for NRA members.

Enterprise Holdings — which runs the Enterprise, Alamo and National car rental groups — tweeted Thursday evening to say that the discount deal it had with the NRA will end on March 26.

Thanks for contacting us. We ended the program – effective March 26. — EnterpriseRentACar (@enterprisecares) February 23, 2018

Also on Thursday, the First National Bank of Omaha pledged to stop issuing an NRA-branded Visa card.

A spokesperson for the bank said “customer feedback” prompted a review of its partnership with the NRA, and it chose not to renew its current contract.

Customer feedback has caused us to review our relationship with the NRA. As a result, First National Bank of Omaha will not renew its contract with the National Rifle Association to issue the NRA Visa Card. — First National Bank (@FNBOmaha) February 22, 2018

None of the companies gave details about why or when they decided to cut ties with the NRA, but the news comes as the hashtag #BoycottNRA has taken social media by storm.

After another mass shooting — this time at a high school in Florida last week left 17 people dead — survivors of the massacre have made a public press for stronger gun laws.

Some of those survivors confronted NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch at a CNN town hall on Wednesday. Loesch blamed a flawed system for letting people who shouldn’t be able to buy guns slip through the cracks.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.