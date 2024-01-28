Several people were forced to evacuate their homes. People near Chicago can’t quite believe what they’re seeing as ice jams accumulating along the river are breaking and melting.

A local emergency management team evacuated at least 14 people overnight Thursday as the water inches closer to some homes and businesses.

“This is kind of biblical I’ve never seen it like this in my life.” said resident Walter Wink.

Wink thankfully avoided those evacuations but there was plenty of worry for him around midnight as rain pushed the water right along his home. It didn’t cause any significant damage, but he says there has been some water seeping into his basement.

“This is like a ramp that goes down the water a launch ramp,” he said, “The ice was building up but we normally see that here. The water has never come up this high before.”

A bridge torn up from the water and ice. Police had to shut it down.

Meanwhile, business owners near the water front were anxious.

Lori Whited owns an auction company in town with growing worries about the safety of their building structure.

“We’ve never seen the water come up on this side of the river. It’s always the other side so we’re very concerned right now. We’re gonna try to get everything out of our basement at the very least.” said Whited.

Roughly 1,200 hundred people are impacted. The salvation army and emergency management crews are making sure people are safely evacuated and temporarily housed.

Residents across town are trying to help in any way they can.

“Everybody’s just helping everybody out. They’re talking back and forth they’re asking if anybody needs help.”

Most of the ice jams had cleared as of Saturday afternoon, but a flood watch remains in effect near most rivers in the Chicago area until Monday morning.

