Several airlines report major computer outage

(WSVN) - A major computer outage is affecting several airlines across the nation.

Travelers took to social media to ask the official accounts of the airlines why their flight was being put on hold.

@Delta Flight 6135 from RDU to BOS today is delayed because they can’t get the paperwork to print. Gate agent says it’s an outage affecting all Delta Connections flight. Do you have an ETA? — Joe Toomey (@jptsetme) April 1, 2019

Both Delta and Southwest acknowledged that there was a system-wide outage.

I completely apologize, we are currently experiencing a System-Wide Outage we are working diligently to get it back up and running. We do not have a specific time as yet. TMC — Delta (@Delta) April 1, 2019

Other airlines affected include JetBlue, United and Alaska airlines.

It’s unclear what caused the systems to experience technical issues.

