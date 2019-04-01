Several airlines report major computer outage

(WSVN) - A major computer outage is affecting several airlines across the nation.
Travelers took to social media to ask the official accounts of the airlines why their flight was being put on hold.
Both Delta and Southwest acknowledged that there was a system-wide outage.
Other airlines affected include JetBlue, United and Alaska airlines.
It’s unclear what caused the systems to experience technical issues.
