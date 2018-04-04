Sesame Place is the first theme park in world to be designated certified autism center

LANGHORNE, Pa. (WSVN) — Parents looking to take their children with autism to a theme park can now turn their eyes to Sesame Place.

According to the theme park, the design of the property is made to offer specialized services to guests with autism and other special needs.

Sesame Place is the first theme park in the world to receive the certification from the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards.

The park said their staff is trained in a variety of areas including sensory awareness, autism overview, emotional awareness and several more.

“It’s our goal to provide every family with an enjoyable and memorable visit,” the park said in a Facebook post.

