Serial stowaway arrested for 10th time after sneaking onto international flight

CHICAGO (AP/WSVN) — A woman with a history of sneaking aboard planes slipped past security at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport this week and was en route to London when the airline realized she didn’t have a ticket.

Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says Marilyn Hartman was taken into custody at London’s Heathrow airport, then flown back to Chicago on Thursday night, where she was arrested. She’s charged with felony theft and a misdemeanor count of criminal trespassing.

Upon realizing that Hartman had made it onto the plane without being noticed, the airline warned Heathrow airport officials that they had a stowaway on the incoming flight.

Guglielmi says Hartman got through a federal Transportation Security Administration checkpoint at a domestic terminal without a ticket before taking a shuttle to the international terminal. A day later she boarded a British Airways flight.

It is unclear how she made it through the TSA checkpoints or onto the plane.

The 66-year-old Hartman has attempted to board planes without a ticket multiple times before. This most recent incident is the 10th time she has been caught.

Hartman was caught eight times in 2014, and was arrested twice in two months in 2015 at O’Hare and Chicago’s Midway Airport, according to Fox News. She has also been busted in other airports in California and Arizona.

After sneaking onto a flight from San Jose to Los Angeles in 2014, she told reporters she was remorseful.

“It was stupid, and it’s something I don’t want to repeat,” she said. “It was clearly wrong on my part, and I certainly don’t want to do it again because I certainly don’t want to do any jail time.”

Hartman spent a year behind bars for the repeated incidents, and was released on probation to a nursing home in December of 2015, Fox News reports. In 2016, she was sentenced in Chicago to six months of house arrest and placed on two years of mental health probation.

