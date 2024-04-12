Moshu, a 12-year-old red panda and beloved resident of the Oregon Zoo, is currently undergoing treatment for a severe heart condition.

The senior panda was diagnosed a few months ago after he began showing signs of lethargy. Since then, zookeepers have adjusted Moshu’s daily routine to ensure he receives the best care possible while continuing to enjoy his days.

“So Moshu gets up early, he is ready to go and eat his breakfast,” said a zookeeper at the facility. “We let Moshu do what he needs to do. And a lot of that is kind of exploring , eating snacks from his keepers throughout the day, and sleeping.”

The endangered mammal also undergoes laser therapy once a month.

According to PBS Nature, red pandas live about 8 to 10 years in the wild and up to 15 years when cared for by humans. According to a zoo spokesperson, the median life expectancy at AZA-accredited zoos is 10 to 12 years, though the oldest recorded red panda was nearly 22 years old.

