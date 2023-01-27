(WSVN) - Senators across the U.S. reintroduce The American Beef Labeling Act, which makes country-of-origin labeling requirements for beef mandatory.

In a call for transparency, the bill would require U.S. trade representatives to work with the Department of Agriculture and come up with a plan of action for next year to label all products accordingly.

More than 50 farming consumer and cattle groups say they support the bill.

