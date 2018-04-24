Semi trucks line Detroit highway to help man considering suicide

Police in Michigan enlisted the help of multiple truck drivers to help a man who was threatening suicide on a highway overpass.
All lanes of Interstate 696 were closed early Tuesday morning around 1 a.m. in the Detroit suburb of Oak Park, Fox 2 reports.
Michigan State Police started organizing semi-trucks that were passing through the area, having them park under the overpass to shorten the distance the man would fall if he jumped.
The situation came to a peaceful conclusion when the man decided to walk off the bridge after several hours of negotiations with police. He was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.
If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255, or send a text to 741-741.
