SHERMAN, Wisconsin (WISN) — A semi-truck with a tanker hauling liquid manure collided with a Wisconsin Southern train Wednesday afternoon in Sheboygan County.

It happened on Abbott Drive west of Wisconsin Highway 57 in the town of Sherman.

The truck driver, 66-year-old Jeffery S. Blankenheim of Kewaskum, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department said.

No other injuries have been reported.

The truck, loaded with approximately 5,000 gallons of liquid manure, had originally been operating west on Abbott Drive. When deputies arrived, the semi was on its side in the ditch. It had crossed the Wisconsin Southern Railway crossing with Abbott Drive and was struck by a northbound Wisconsin Southern train. The crossing has a yield sign on Abbott Drive.

News Chopper 12 flew over the scene and saw that several rail cars derailed after the collision.

The train’s engine and six cars were derailed out of an approximate 22 cars in the train. Only one car that was derailed lost some of its plastic pellet load. There is no hazard to the community, the sheriff’s office said.

Abbott Drive will be closed westbound from Wisconsin Highway 57 and traffic entering from the west on Abbott Drive will be required to turn south on to Allen Road until the investigation is complete, which could be several days, dependent on repairs.

The crash is being reconstructed by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

