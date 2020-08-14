Self-proclaimed witch doctor claims to know missing Alabama mother in Facebook video

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A self-proclaimed witch doctor claims, in an hour-long video posted to social media, that he was with the missing mother from Alabama, whose toddler was found wandering alone in Miramar, the night of her disappearance.

Shannon Ryan, who is also from Alabama, is a teacher of witchcraft, according to his Facebook business page, who claims to have known Leila Cavett for over a year.

Ryan also said he took Cavett and her son into his home at one point when they had no place to go. In the video posted to his Facebook page, Ryan said he was in South Florida visiting one of his students who was ill and was in touch with Cavett during that time.

He then learned she had gotten a truck and wanted to buy it, and he said she decided to work with him as an apprentice in witchcraft. Cavett drove down to South Florida on July 25 and met up with Ryan in a Walmart parking lot.

After they met up, Ryan said the mother got into his car before they headed to the nearby RaceTrac gas station in Hollywood. Photos released by the FBI confirm Cavett was at that gas station.

Then, Ryan said they spent the day eating out and at the beach. He said they returned to the same gas station, and that’s when she was last seen.

“Pulled up to the gas station — boom — when I pulled up to the gas station, it’s some guys in a car that she talking to,” Ryan said. “These guys look familiar because they like some [expletive] she was talking to at the beach, and she got no limits [expletive]. She’s a friend of mine, and she don’t care nothing about your boundaries. She would tear your boundary down and start a conversation with you, and you’re going to talk to her. Leila got her and her son and got in the car with those guys. When she get in the car with these guys, it gotta be on camera.”

Ryan added that she never returned, and he has told local police everything he knows about her disappearance.

According to his Facebook page, the FBI now wants to speak with Ryan.

