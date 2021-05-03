‘Security situation’ outside CIA headquarters in Virginia under investigation

MCLEAN, Virginia (WSVN) — Authorities are investigating what they described as a “security situation” outside of the CIA headquarters in McLean, Virginia.

According to local media reports, an intruder in a car was stopped from getting through the main gate of the Langley location without the proper credentials, Thursday afternoon.

As of 6:30 p.m., authorities were negotiating with the intruder outside of the headquarters in order to determine why they are there and what the person’s motives are.

No arrests have been made.

