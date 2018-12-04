Secret Santa pays off $45,000 in layaway fees at Colorado Walmart

LONGMONT, Colo. (WSVN) — Dozens of Colorado families received an early Christmas gift from a Secret Santa after they paid off tens of thousands of dollars in Walmart layaway fees.

According to Fox 31, the mysterious Santa paid about $45,000 for all of the layaway items, easing the burden for dozens of families saving for the holidays.

Walmart’s layaway program allows shoppers to slowly pay off items leading up to the holidays. The items remain in store until they are completely paid off.

“I just started crying,” said Natasha Loper. “I was like, ‘This is a miracle.’ There is good in this world, and people who want to help people.”

Lisa McMillan, a single mother of five, said the act couldn’t have come at a better time.

“This year’s been really hard,” she said. “I was actually going to cancel my layaway, because I couldn’t pay it. This came as a really true blessing.”

Another woman, Joy Deherrera, told Fox 31 that she was going to pay forward the money that she was saving for the presents. “The money we did save, we donated to some charities yesterday,” she said.

This is not the first time an act like this has happened. Just last month, a mystery man paid off all the layaway items at a Vermont Walmart.

