(WSVN) - SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment announced a nationwide hiring event set for June 5 to 9 in an effort to fill more than 10,000 positions at various parks, including locations in Florida, California, Texas, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

The available positions encompass a variety of roles, including, temporary, part-time, and full-time positions in areas such as lifeguards, food & beverage operations, ride operations, retail, guest services, park quality, ride technician, entertainment, and more.

SeaWorld is a leading theme park and entertainment company, recognized by Forbes as one of America’s best large employers in 2022. The park and entertainment company is dedicated to creating a positive and rewarding work environment.

Anyone interested can apply at JoinSeaWorld.com.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.