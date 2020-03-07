SeaWorld guest steals from stroller of Make-A-Wish visitors

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A SeaWorld guest stole wallets from the stroller of two Make-A-Wish Foundation visitors and used their cards to buy Apple watches, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.
Krystle Henry, 37, was arrested on several charges Friday, including grand theft over $750 and obtaining goods with stolen credit card.
Authorities said the two guests from Make-A-Wish Foundation were watching a show at SeaWorld on Feb. 9 and left their purses in a stroller outside the stadium.
The Orlando Sentinel reported both victims spotted charges of over $400 on their debit cards at Walmart and 7-Eleven.
Deputies used surveillance video from Walmart to track Henry buying the items.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Trending
- Important information for DISH customers
- Single dad adopts 13-year-old boy abandoned at hospital by adoptive parents
- Taylor Swift donates $1 million to Tennessee tornado relief
- Warren ends presidential campaign, centering race on 2 men
- Ultra Music Festival postpones 2020 event due to coronavirus, Calle Ocho also in question
- More Trending Stories