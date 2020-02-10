SeaWorld bans dolphin-riding from its shows

(WSVN) - SeaWorld performers will no longer be allowed to ride dolphins during its shows.

A SeaWorld Entertainment lawyer disclosed the reform in a letter to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Friday.

The move comes after criticism from PETA and other animal rights activists over the past year.

SeaWorld plans to phase out the practice within the next few months.

PETA responded to the change in a statement that reads in part, “While we’ve stopped trainers from treating dolphins like surfboards and launchpads, orcas and dolphins continue to suffer in tiny concrete tanks.”

