Seattle coffee shop has shirtless male baristas serving drinks

SEATTLE (WSVN) — If you wanted a little eye candy to go along with coffee, then there is a coffee shop that is perfect for you.

Seattle-based coffee shop Dreamboyz Espresso just opened up with their staff of shirtless men.

According to KIRO, the owners say it is the only coffee stand operated by shirtless men in Washington state.

“I saw it was men running it and that was even more awesome. They’re in these kind of brief bikinis and they’re all very good-looking young men, so I think both men and women will enjoy the difference,” said Shoma Goomansingh, another Cap Hill resident.

The store’s slogan, “Hot Guys Serving Hot Coffee,” immediately started to turn heads.

The store used to be the site of a Ladybug Espresso, which featured female baristas in bikinis. But after closing up shop due to low sales, they decided to hire men to serve coffee instead of women.

“I worked for Starbucks a couple years back and I really enjoyed being a barista,” said Brandon Peters, one of the new employees.

“I felt like why can women do it but men can’t?” said Ja’shaun Williams, another one of the new employees.

The owners of Dreamboyz Espresso also own 45 Ladybug Espresso locations across Washington and Oregon.

