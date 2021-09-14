NORTH PORT, Fla. (WSVN) — A search is underway for a young woman who went missing while on a road trip across the country.

The parents of 22-year-old Gabrielle Petito said they haven’t heard from her since Aug. 25.

According to Fox 13, Petitio and her boyfriend, who has not been identified by police, were traveling in a converted camper van from North Port, Florida to New York before visiting national parks out west when Gabrielle went missing.

Petito’s mother, Nicole Schmidt, said her daughter would contact her frequently while on the trip.

“At least three times a week we would FaceTime, call, text frequently. She kept me updated on this whole trip,” Schmidt told WCBS.

Schmidt said the trip was supposed to end in Oregon in October, but at some point, Petito stopped contacting them. Petito was also chronicling the trip on Instagram and posted a video to YouTube, but the posts also stopped on Aug. 25.

Schmidt said she last facetimed with Petito on Aug. 25 when Petito said she was in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming and planned to visit Yellowstone National Park next.

Fox 13 reports that they initially thought she may be out of range of cellphone signal. But after more time passed, they became concerned.

“We don’t eat. We don’t sleep. We’re just actively looking for her,” Schmidt said.

Petito’s family reported her missing on Sept. 11.

The van Petito and her boyfriend had been traveling in has since turned up at his parent’s home in North Port, Florida.

North Port Police said they have no “definitive information that a crime took place here in North Port. With that said, the circumstances are odd.”

North Port police confirmed to Fox 13 Tuesday morning that Petito’s boyfriend is not cooperating with the investigation. According to officials, his family told law enforcement to speak to his lawyer but did not provide a contact.

Also investigating the case are Suffolk County Police in New York, and the FBI.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Suffolk County Police Department at 1-800-220-8477.

North Port PD says anyone who might have information about the case is asked to 941-429-7382.

The FBI Tampa Field Office is also assisting the investigation. You can also call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit tips to tips.fbi.gov.

