FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - U.S. Coast Guard crews are searching for a small plane that went missing after taking off from Fort-Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport.

Investigators on Sunday said the pilot was the only person aboard the twin-engine Cessna 402 that departed from FLL on Saturday evening.

A search was launched after Miami Air Traffic Control lost contact with the pilot, and the plane could no longer be detected by radar.

Authorities said the pilot was heading to North Eleuthera in the Bahamas.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the aircraft was last seen near Bimini Airport.

The Coast Guard is helping Bahamian authorities with the ongoing search.

