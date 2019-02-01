Search underway for missing N.C. newborn and ‘possibly deceased’ mother

RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. (WSVN) — Deputies are searching for a missing infant and her mother who investigators said may not be alive.

The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina said they are searching for a “Hispanic female known as, April Morrison” and her infant daughter.

Investigators said Morrison was reported to have arrived in Richmond County, North Carolina, when she was eight months pregnant. However, she recently gave birth to a baby girl, and the infant is believed to be in danger and not in Morrison’s care.

Investigators said they haven’t identified the infant, and they have reason to believe the Morrison may be using an alias.

Detectives said they believed Morrison was staying in local hotels between Richmond County, Scotland County and Fayetteville, however they said she has been reported as “possibly being deceased or having been removed” from the area.

Deputies ask that if you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Morrison or her child, call the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office at 910-266-4332.

