A concerned South Florida family is seeking the public’s help, days after a teenager went missing while visiting Paris, France.

Tariq Aleem Shabazz has not been seen since Wednesday. The 17-year-old, who lives in the Kendall area in Southwest Miami-Dade, was on vacation with his mother and brother, who are now desperately trying to find him.

“My son left the hotel on Wednesday night, the night before we were scheduled to go home,” said Adelee Cabrera, the teen’s mother. “He packed both bags and left the hotel, and left a note basically saying that he was sorry for hurting us.”

The mother of three is passing out fliers around Paris hoping someone has seen her eldest son.

French police are working on the case, and the U.S. embassy has been notified.

