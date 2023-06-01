(CNN) — Search efforts for a 18-year-old Louisiana high school graduate who fell overboard a boat in the Bahamas this week have been suspended, the US Coast Guard said Friday, citing the Bahamian military.

Cameron Robbins was on a senior trip, celebrating his graduation from University High Lab School in Baton Rouge, when he fell off the boat Wednesday evening, a spokeswoman for Louisiana State University told CNN.

The Royal Bahamas Defence Force, which had been searching for him, told the US Coast Guard it was suspending active search efforts Friday and that further help from the Coast Guard wasn’t needed, the US military branch said.

The US Coast Guard had helped with the search from Wednesday into Friday evening, it said.

“We offer our sincerest condolences to Cameron Robbins’ family and friends,” the Coast Guard said.

Before the search was suspended, Robbins was described as a “fierce competitor” by his high school baseball coach, Justin Morgan, who told CNN the teenager was both a third baseman and pitcher on the team.

“Cameron is a kid who is truly loved by his teammates, coaches, teachers and fellow classmates,” Morgan told CNN. “He is a fierce competitor on the baseball field. He is a hard worker both on and off of the playing field.”

Morgan said the school community has been struggling since hearing the news of Robbins’ disappearance.

“Our thoughts and prayers have been and will remain with the Robbins family during this time,” he said.

The high school is operated under the university’s College of Human Sciences and Education. Robbins attended the school for all 13 years of his education, director Kevin George told CNN affiliate WBRZ.

“That’s a special kid that’s been here throughout his entire educational career. He’s an athlete, great kid, great smile, great head of hair. Just one of the kids you’re so proud of when they cross the stage,” George said.

“The kids reached out to us wanting to know, could they do a prayer circle. Obviously, we agreed. We really appreciated their leadership in this trying time,” he continued.

Robbins is believed to have fallen overboard from a sunset cruise near Nassau, the Coast Guard had said.

CNN has reached out to the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

