PINAR DEL RIO, Cuba (WSVN) — The U.S. Coast Guard has called off the search for a cruise ship employee who, officials said, jumped overboard northwest of Cuba.

Coast Guard crews were notified about the incident on board a Norwegian Cruise Line ship at around 3 p.m. on Saturday. Officials said the crew member jumped off the Norwegian Getaway about 28 miles northwest of Pinar del Río.

#HappeningNow @USCG searching for missing cruise ship crewmember 28 miles northwest of Cuba. Find out more here https://t.co/WzUxp1k7Ny pic.twitter.com/y6N71Asm17 — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) June 30, 2018

The ship’s captain turned the ship around, as Coast Guard crews joined the search. It was later called off.

A spokesperson for Norwegian Cruise Line issued a statement that reads in part, “Our thoughts and prayers are with our crew member who went overboard early this morning.”

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.