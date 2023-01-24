(WSVN) - An adventure on land for a seal as it escaped the water to explore a town in Maine.

The seal reportedly slid through the snowy streets of Cape Elizabeth, Monday.

Cape Elizabeth Police Department officers caught the seal and returned her to the water where she belongs, but the seal was not done exploring.

She wandered back up to venture into the town.

After a few attempts at keeping the seal in the water, Marine Mammals of Maine was contacted to follow up on the animal.

