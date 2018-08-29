Seal befriends butterfly at Oregon Zoo

PORTLAND, Ore. (WSVN) — One lives in the water, the other in the air. But that didn’t stop a sea lion and butterfly from meeting each other!

The Oregon Zoo posted a heartwarming video of the encounter to Twitter, showing their female Pacific harbor seal “Kaya” as she laid eyes on a fluttering butterfly.

Kaya, who came to the zoo in 2015, appeared fascinated at the sight of the butterfly as it flapped its wings next to her tank.

The video has been watched nearly 50,000 times since it was posted Tuesday afternoon.

Kaya met a butterfly

(Video: Micah Reese)

