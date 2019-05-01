Seagulls pop head into view of London Traffic camera

LONDON (WSVN) — A couple of seagulls in London decided to pose for the camera after they popped their heads into the view of a traffic camera.

A pair of birds, dubbed Steve and Graeme, have gone viral after they made an appearance in the middle of a shot of a London traffic camera.

“Our cameras usually give us a bird’s eye view of traffic across London, but we’d like to thank our new colleagues Graeme and Steve for helping out at beak times,” transportation officials said in a tweet.

Our cameras usually give us a bird’s eye view of traffic across London, but we’d like to thank our new colleagues Graeme and Steve for helping out at beak times. pic.twitter.com/lsIDhD8nL2 — TfL Traffic News (@TfLTrafficNews) May 1, 2019

_____

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.