A pair of sea lions fighting over territory at La Jolla Cove in San Diego frighten beachgoers.

Some La Jolla Cove beachgoers got more than sun, sand and surf over the weekend.

“I see, you know a great beach for people to enjoy,” said Eric Otjen, vice president of Zoological Operations at Seaworld San Diego.

Sea lion experts say there is one rule you should follow if you ever encounter an animal.

“You don’t turn your back on the ocean when there are large sea lions,” said Robyn Davidoff with the Sierra Club Seal Society.

Cellphone video captured a pair of sea lions barreling across the beach, sending spectators running in all directions.

“The perception is that that sea lion is chasing after people, and that’s not it at all,” said Otjen.

Officials say it’s breeding season for sea lions.

“And they all have territories. And some of them don’t have a territory,” said Otjen. “So the smaller guy running through the crowd of people is the one just looking for a spot to breed. And the bigger male that you see come in at the very end of that video, is the one whose territory he was trying to take over.”

“And it coincides with the top tourist season. But the sea lions attract a lot of tourists,” said Davidoff.

Davidoff is with the Sierra Club Seal Society, a group advocating for better protection of the sea lion pups at the cove.

“On Saturday I was there, four different tour busses stopped at different times and let off 50 plus people,” she said. “Who then came down, took their photos with the sea lions, and then after 20 minutes left. It’s about getting the word out that you need to keep a distance.”

When it comes to this latest incident, Otjen reminds people there are federal protections with guidelines requiring people to stay 50 yards away from the animals.

“That’s probably the biggest message we can get across right now is give them some space. Let them do their thing,” he said. “That way the sea lions don’t feel like they’re trapped in by a bunch of people and the people don’t have to worry about panicking trying to get out of the way.”

Sea lions are protected under the Marine Mammal Protection Act.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.