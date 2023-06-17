MIAMI (WSVN) - A dangerous encounter with an ocean predator in the Bahamas sent a seasoned scuba diver to a South Florida hospital.

Heidi Ernst said the June 7 dive off Taino Beach started out like any other.

“I go diving in Grand Bahama very regularly, every year, and I have done so for the last 11 years,” she said.

Ernst, 73, said she has scuba dived at least 500 times and has never feared sharks.

“They typically just come and swim around us. No threatening behaviors, no aggressive behaviors,” she said.

But this time, a shark attacked. The marine predator bit her leg, changing her life forever.

“All I could see is that it was shaking his head side to side,” said Ernst.

Ernst said she fought off the shark and jumped onto the boat, where the dive operators immediately started first aid.

She was then flown to Ryder Trauma Center.

“By the time I was in Miami, my leg was already infected,” she said.

Ernst’s leg couldn’t be saved, but she said she’s already looking forward to her next adventure.

“I have a horse, I lift weights, I power lift, I – you know, I scuba dive,” she said. “I still work. I’m a physical therapist.”

Ernst said her strength and determination are backed by an incredible group of supporters.

“I’ve never felt so much gratitude for what people do for others,” she said as she fought back tears. “I’m sorry, it’s emotional.”

Ernst’s friends have started a GoFundMe page to help with her recovery.

