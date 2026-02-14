WHARTON TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WTAE) — A lucky customer who bought a $5 lottery ticket at a Fayette County gas station scored a big prize of $10,000 a month for life.

The Pennsylvania Lottery said a winning ticket in the $10,000 a Month for Life scratch-off game was sold at the Sunoco station at 4142 National Pike (Route 40) in Wharton Township.

The winner has not been identified. They can choose to receive the monthly payments or a one-time cash option of $1.6 million.

Lottery officials said the Sunoco location where the ticket was sold will get a $10,000 bonus.

In its announcement, the lottery said, “Scratch-Offs are distributed at random, meaning the Pennsylvania Lottery and its retailers do not know where winning tickets will be sold. The lottery learns where winning tickets are sold only after a prize has been claimed.”

