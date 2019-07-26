Score freebies and deals on National Chicken Wing Day at these restaurants

(WSVN) - Several restaurants are offering freebies and deals on July 29 aka National Chicken Wing Day.

Hooters

Hooters is offering all you can eat wings from 11 a.m. through 11 p.m. The offer is for dine-in only and runs at a price of $15.99. It’s always a smart idea to call your nearest Hooters to ask if they’re offering the deal.

It's our favorite holiday. And we know it's your favorite holiday too. #NationalChickenWingDay is around the corner. Celebrate on July 29 with All You Can Eat Wings. 🍗 (participating locations only) Visit https://t.co/8KFZCmU6yQ for more deets! pic.twitter.com/Ym7laI00Xg — Hooters (@Hooters) July 19, 2019

Buffalo Wild Wings

Customers who purchase any wing order (small, medium, large) will receive a free snack size wing — either traditional or boneless. This deal is also for dine-in only and is available at participating locations.

Wingstop

Wingstop is giving away five free wings with every wing purchase for customers who use the promo code: 5FREEWINGS. The restaurant says that for every offer redemption, they’ll donate $1 to charity up to $100,000.

July 29th is National Chicken Wing Day soooooooooo we’re giving you more wings! And for every offer redemption, we’ll give $1 to Wingstop charities up to $100,000! #NationalChickenWingDay #25DaysOfFlavor pic.twitter.com/buGZzXWyOr — Wingstop 🍗 (@wingstop) July 25, 2019

