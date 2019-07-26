Score freebies and deals on National Chicken Wing Day at these restaurants

(WSVN) - Several restaurants are offering freebies and deals on July 29 aka National Chicken Wing Day.
Hooters
Hooters is offering all you can eat wings from 11 a.m. through 11 p.m. The offer is for dine-in only and runs at a price of $15.99. It’s always a smart idea to call your nearest Hooters to ask if they’re offering the deal.
Buffalo Wild Wings
Customers who purchase any wing order (small, medium, large) will receive a free snack size wing — either traditional or boneless. This deal is also for dine-in only and is available at participating locations.
Wingstop
Wingstop is giving away five free wings with every wing purchase for customers who use the promo code: 5FREEWINGS. The restaurant says that for every offer redemption, they’ll donate $1 to charity up to $100,000.
