Score free pancakes at IHOP on National Pancake Day

(WSVN) - For all those who love pancakes, rejoice! Tuesday marks National Pancake Day, and a major breakfast chain is celebrating the day.

At IHOP, guests can get one free short stack of their Original Buttermilk Pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Some stores will have an extended time frame until 10 p.m. (be sure to call ahead).

IHOP Free Pancake Day is March 12th!!! Put it in your pancakin’ calendar. pic.twitter.com/zf77JLon8k — IHOP (@IHOP) March 7, 2019

IHOP is asking guests to leave a donation to help children battling critical illnesses in exchange for the free pancakes.

For a list of the charities IHOP’s supporting and more information on National Pancake Day, click here.

