Scientists turn cancer cells into fat cells in mice

(WSVN) - Scientists may have reached a breakthrough in the fight against cancer after they were able to successfully turn certain cancer cells into harmless fat cells.

According to Live Science, scientists from Switzerland said they were able to trick certain breast cancer cells in mice and make them turn into fat cells.

The process takes advantage of the adaptability of the cells during metastasis and coax the cells into becoming fat cells.

The process was done using a combination of two drugs, which have both been approved for use in humans by the U.S Food and Drug Administration.

The process didn’t turn all the cancer cells into fat cells, but it did stop the cancer from spreading to other parts of the body.

The work is still in its early stages, and it is unclear if the process would work on humans. However, if it does, researchers believe the treatment could be used with chemotherapy to suppress tumor growth and stop it from spreading.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.