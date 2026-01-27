CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Two scientists are using new technology to track butterflies.

Dr. Neil Rosser from the University of Miami and Isla Duporge from Princeton University fit monarch butterflies with tiny radio tags that will be used to track their travel across North America.

“I mean, monarchs are amazing in terms of, they’re really well-studied, but there’s still a lot of open questions about what they’re doing when they’re migrating,” said Duporge, a researcher at Princeton.

“And serendipitously, at the same time, this new technology came on the market where you could put these tiny little tags on butterflies and track them through space, which kind of fits in the intersection of both our interests quite nicely, so then we thought, ‘Well, let’s try and develop a project doing that,'” said Rosser, an evolutionary biologist at UM.

The data revealed the butterfies’ precise paths.

The researchers said this could transform the study of insect migration and behavior.

