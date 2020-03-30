Scientist remixes rap song to educate people about COVID-19

(WSVN) - A scientist is using an old rap song to help teach people about the coronavirus.

Raven Baxter, also known as Raven the Science Maven, is a molecular scientist from Buffalo, New York who creates STEM-themed songs.

The 26-year-old scientist recently went viral for one of her latest videos where she remixed the song “Wipe Me Down” and replaced the lyrics with her own explaining what the virus is, how it spreads, and how to prevent the spread.

“The title is perfect for the practices that we need to take on for the pandemic,” Baxter told Spectrum News. “I want people to be aware of their surroundings and not be so careless, because the truth of the matter is that many people who carry COVID-19 may not show symptoms, so it doesn’t matter if you’re coughing or sneezing, everybody needs to stay home and take precautions.”

Since being posted, the video has been viewed and shared thousands of times across social media.

“Everything I do, I just try to do it for the good of to better humanity so I never really have many expectations, when I put something out I just hope that it reaches just one person, and in this case, it’s reached hundreds of thousands of people,” she told Spectrum News.

