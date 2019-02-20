Scientist has frightening close encounter with killer whale in Antarctica

(WSVN) - A scientist had quite the encounter with a massive marine mammal in Antarctica.

While conducting research of killer whales, Dr. Regina Eisert came across one on the edge of the sea ice.

She shared extraordinary footage of the expedition earlier this month.

The study sought to gain a better understanding of how many killer whales are in the region along with where they live and what they eat.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.