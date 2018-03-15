School issues 225 detentions for student walkouts

PERKASIE, Pa. (WSVN) — A Pennsylvania High School will issue detentions to over 200 students who walked out of school during Wednesday’s nationwide gun violence protest.

According to the Allentown Morning Call, 225 students from Pennridge High School walked out of school instead of attending a school-sanctioned assembly to remember the 17 killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High on Feb. 14.

Pennridge Superintendent Jacqueline Rattigan announced the students will serve Saturday detentions for walking out instead of going to the school’s assembly.

The school had given notice about the assembly to students and parents in advance of the planned protest, with the warning that those who left the campus without their parents would be disciplined.

Rattigan told the paper about 800 students attended the assembly and did not participate in the walkout.

