School custodian lies down on cafeteria floor to comfort autistic student

ALVIN, Texas (WSVN) — A school custodian went above and beyond to comfort a student with autism who became overwhelmed during lunch.

According to Fox 26, little Kenlee is a 4th grade student at Melba Passmore Elementary School in Alvin, Texas.

According to her mother, Kenlee has autism and was overwhelmed with all the noise in her school’s cafeteria, so she laid on the stage with her blanket.

That’s when Mrs. Esther, a custodian at the school, saw what was going on and laid next to the fourth-grader and held her and patted her back.

“Kenlee adores Mrs. Esther,” Kenlee’s mother, Hollie Bellew-Shaw, told the school. “She always greets my daughter with kind words and a hug, which is so special to her.”

Both Bellew-Shaw and the school district shared a heartwarming image of the gesture on social media.

“All schools should be so lucky to have their own Angel on campus,” Bellew-Shaw said on Facebook.

