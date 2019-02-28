School bus transporting children crashes into building in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSVN) – A school bus that was transporting children crashed into a building in Charlotte, North Carolina Thursday morning.

Just before 8:30 a.m., FOX 8 reported fire rescue responded to the scene where several children were walking around the bus.

According to one witness, the bus appeared to have lost control and hit a car before crashing into the building.

Shortly after, the emergency door on the bus opened and students were seen jumping out.

It remains unknown if there were any injuries reported.

