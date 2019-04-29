School bus driver avoids jail time, gets probation after admitting to raping 14-year-old girl

(WSVN) - A judge sentenced a former school bus driver to probation after pleading guilty to raping a 14-year-old girl.

Shane Piche, 26, was given 10 years of probation on a third-degree rape charge, Watertown Daily Times reports.

He was also ordered to register as a Level 1 sex offender, which means he would not be added to online sex offender databases because he’s deemed low risk of re-committing the crime.

The judge said he saw his clean record and the fact that there was only one victim as a justification for the lower-level designation.

According to New York State Police, Piche met the victim on the school bus he drove for work.

He reportedly raped the girl at his home after giving her alcohol.

The victim’s mother released a statement to WWNY that reads in part, “I wish Shane Piche would have received time in jail for the harm he caused to my child. He took something from my daughter she will never get back and has caused her to struggle with depression and anxiety.”

Piche will also be required to not be left alone with people under the age of 17.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.