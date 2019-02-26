GREENVILLE S.C. (WSVN) – Federal authorities have arrested a South Carolina man who bought over $500 in Girl Scout cookies so two young girls could get out of the cold.

According to Fox News, Drug Enforcement Administration agents arrested Detric Lee McGowan at his home in Greenville, S.C., Tuesday.

McGowan, 46, faces charges relating to manufacturing heroin and fentanyl pills.

On Monday, McGowan walked up to two girls who were selling Girl Scout cookies in front of a Greenville store.

McGowan bought all of the girls’ remaining cookies so they could “get out of the cold.”

Kayla Dillard photographed McGowan posing with the two girls and posted it to Facebook, where it garnered more than 12,000 likes. The post has since been taken down.

“This man purchased 7 packs of cookies,” the viral Facebook post read. “Gave the girls $40, told them to keep the change.”

McGowan never told the girls his name.

