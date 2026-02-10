CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WSVN) — Get ready for some incredible selfies from space.

For the first time ever, NASA is allowing astronauts to bring their smartphones into space, the agency said Monday.

Up until this year, astronauts had to leave their devices on Earth, using only NASA-approved cameras to take pictures.

The new policy is already in effect, and the first photos could surface as early as later this week.

The announcement comes ahead of NASA’s plan to send astronauts around the moon in March.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.