DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabian authorities say one person has been killed and two others wounded in a ballistic missile attack on the kingdom’s capital by Yemen’s Shiite rebels.

The death was reported early Monday by the state-run Saudi Press Agency, which quoted a civil defense official in Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia’s military earlier said it intercepted seven ballistic missiles fired by Yemen’s Shiite rebels known as Houthis late Sunday.

The missile attack came on the third anniversary of the start of the Saudi-led war in Yemen.

