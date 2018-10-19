Saudi state media confirms journalist Jamal Khashoggi is dead

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) – Saudi state-run media is reporting that prosecutors in the kingdom believe Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi was killed in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in a quarrel.

State media also quotes prosecutors as saying 18 Saudi nationals are being held on suspicion of being involved in the Washington Post columnist’s death.

Saudi state TV and the state-run Saudi Press Agency carried the statement early Saturday morning, saying King Salman now has a proposal on the “urgent need” to restructure the kingdom’s intelligence services after the slaying.

Prior to the announcement, President Donald Trump said he could consider sanctions against Saudi Arabia, telling reporters after signing a presidential memo in Arizona on Friday that he’ll involve Congress in any decision. But he says he’ll be making “certain recommendations.”

He says that it’s still “too early” to determine potential consequences but that he expects to know more by Monday.

He says: “We’re going to find out who knew what when and where and we’ll figure it out.”

Trump acknowledged Thursday that it “certainly looks” like Khashoggi is dead and threatened “very severe” consequences if the Saudis are found to have killed him.

The journalist’s disappearance has sparked global outrage and threatened the U.S.-Saudi relationship. He was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2.

