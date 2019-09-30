Sarasota funeral home asks public to attend services for veteran with no family

(WSVN) - A funeral home in Sarasota is hoping the public would attend services for a veteran with no family.

Legacy Options Funeral & Cremation Services noted in the obituary for Edward K. Pearson, 80, of Naples that he had no immediate family that could attend his funeral on Oct. 1.

“All are welcome to attend,” the funeral home wrote on its website.

Pearson passed away on Aug. 31, and his interment will take place Tuesday at 12:30 p.m.

Services will be at the Sarasota National Cemetery, located at 9810 State Road 72.

