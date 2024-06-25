(WSVN) - A three-year-old boy in San Francisco is proving super heroes comes in all sizes after alerting his parents about a fire.

San Francisco firefighters responded to an apartment fire Sunday afternoon. The flames on the balcony were visible from across the street where three-year-old, Luca Sekula spotted them through his front window.

“It was right here,” said Luca.

The tiny hero knew exactly what to do.

“Mom and dad call 911,” said Luca.

Luca’s stunned parents urgently followed his directions.

“I couldn’t believe it and I thought, I just am so glad he said something cause I couldn’t imagine any worse damage if that thing just continued to burn,” said Kate Sekula, Luca’s mother.

Thanks to Luca’s quick thinking, firefighters soon arrived and managed to stop the flames from spreading beyond the balcony.

“A firefighters came and putted it out with their hose an a ladder was up there just and there was a ladder truck there just like this one,” said Luca.

It was a real life situation that he’s pretended to handle countless times. He has a fleet of fire engines and a collection of helmets that he loves to share with visitors, but it’s a scenario out of a pop-up book that would look all too familiar to Luca.

“They’re trying to save a family,” he said.

Since a child Luca has always showed a great interest in firefighters.

“Ever since he could wabble around the neighborhood he loves firefighters,” said Nate Sekula, Luca’s dad. “Its pretty amazing. Yeah, he’s our hero.”

Officials believes the fire was caused by a cigarette left unattended. No injuries were reported.

As for Luca, he says he wants to be a firefighter when he grows up.

